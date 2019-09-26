× The Mincing Rascals 09.26.19: Chatting with Ukraine, minimum wage for restaurant servers, hate crime in a forest preserve, “They”

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin by wondering how significant the phone call is between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky is. The group then moves on to weigh in on their tipping habits after discussing the proposed minimum wage increase for restaurant servers. And they decide if they agree with the jury’s verdict in the case of a man who verbally harassed a woman wearing Puerto Rico flag shirt in a viral video. The conversation then turns to some of the new 500+ words in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, including the new pronoun, “they.”