The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.26.19: Hate Crime Defense Attorney, Vape shop owner, "Getting to Yes, And…," whistleblower hearing

John Williams begins the show by inviting Defense Attorney David Goldman, who is representing Timothy Trybus, the man who is heard berating a woman about the shirt she wore in a viral video. David explains why his client lost the case. Then, Boss Vapes Owner Jaime Havenar reacts to the proposal to ban flavored vapes in Illinois, and rebuts it. Listeners weigh in via text. Kelly Leonard of The Second City and of “Getting to Yes, And…” joins John to discuss “the power of getting uncomfortable,” a topic he’s discussed on recent episodes of his podcast. Finally, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) shares his takeaways from the House Intelligence Committee hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.