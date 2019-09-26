× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.26.19: Will The President Get Impeached?

On this episode, Steve and the crew discuss how President Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to work with Attorney General William P. Barr and Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, on corruption investigations connected to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and other Democrats as “a favor.” Chuck Todd from Meet the Press, calls in to join the conversation. Today’s MVPP is Sister Donna Liette, Restorative Justice Practitioner and Director of the Women’s Programs at Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation. Plus, political analysts Pat Brady & Eric Adelstein are in studio to talk about the whisleblower complaint. Later, Bill Geiger from Geiger Wealth Management stops by to give insight on how to plan for retirement and David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, stops by to explain cash-out refinancing, interest mortgage loans, and much more.

