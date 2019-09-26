Space expert Rod Pyle weighs in on the Area 51 festival, Brad Pitt in “Ad Astra” and more

Posted 6:41 AM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39AM, September 26, 2019

Vito Chimienti, left, talks with Parker Collard at an event at the Little A'Le'Inn inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Rachel, Nev. The promoter of the event in the remote Nevada desert has pulled the plug due to low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said Saturday her show will go on. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

On this visit to the Nick Digilio Show, Rod talks about the latest in space exploration, the so-called raid on Area 51 and the new film Ad Astra.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.