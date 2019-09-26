× Space expert Rod Pyle weighs in on the Area 51 festival, Brad Pitt in “Ad Astra” and more

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

On this visit to the Nick Digilio Show, Rod talks about the latest in space exploration, the so-called raid on Area 51 and the new film Ad Astra.

