Vito Chimienti, left, talks with Parker Collard at an event at the Little A'Le'Inn inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Rachel, Nev. The promoter of the event in the remote Nevada desert has pulled the plug due to low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said Saturday her show will go on. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Space expert Rod Pyle weighs in on the Area 51 festival, Brad Pitt in “Ad Astra” and more
Vito Chimienti, left, talks with Parker Collard at an event at the Little A'Le'Inn inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Rachel, Nev. The promoter of the event in the remote Nevada desert has pulled the plug due to low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said Saturday her show will go on. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.
On this visit to the Nick Digilio Show, Rod talks about the latest in space exploration, the so-called raid on Area 51 and the new film Ad Astra.