× Roe Conn Presents Live Music from Deep Cricket Night

Deep Cricket Night joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes.

Deep Cricket Night is a five cornered, pearly moonlight serenade unfurled headlong into the dawn with “Beggar’s Banquet” in your ride, Townes Van Zandt at your side, with an original, melodic sound. Musically, DCN builds their unique acoustic-electric sound with instrumentation highlighted by the tasteful & melodic lead guitar playing of Jaime Delgadillo and the lead vocal-lyrical strength of the band’s primary songwriter, Lance Drake.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682384/3682384_2019-09-27-011324.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!