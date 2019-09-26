Roe Conn Presents Live Music from Deep Cricket Night

Posted 8:33 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, September 26, 2019

Jaime Delgadillo & Lance Drake from 'Deep Cricket Night' join Roe Conn

Deep Cricket Night joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes.
Deep Cricket Night is a five cornered, pearly moonlight serenade unfurled headlong into the dawn with “Beggar’s Banquet” in your ride, Townes Van Zandt at your side, with an original, melodic sound. Musically, DCN builds their unique acoustic-electric sound with instrumentation highlighted by the tasteful & melodic lead guitar playing of Jaime Delgadillo and the lead vocal-lyrical strength of the band’s primary songwriter, Lance Drake.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.