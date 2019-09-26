× Roe Conn Full Show (09/25/19): The Top Five@5, why yelling at children isn’t always a bad thing, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 25th, 2019:

After a press conference from President Trump, Roe & Anna discuss the history of impeachment in the US; Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Lauren Streicher talks about being honored by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) for her work in media destigmatizing menopause; Former FBI agent & chair of the House Select Intel Commitee Mike Rogers explains the process behind a whistleblower complaint in the world of intelligence and the season premiere of Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies on CNN; The Top Five@5 features Sen. Bernie Sanders addressing a Chicago Teachers Union rally; The crew discusses a study about yelling at children; And ‘King’ John Williams plays #NewsOrRuse.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682061/3682061_2019-09-26-001301.64kmono.mp3

