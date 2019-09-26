Roe Conn Full Show (09/25/19): The Top Five@5, why yelling at children isn’t always a bad thing, and more…

Posted 7:55 AM, September 26, 2019, by

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 25th, 2019:
After a press conference from President Trump, Roe & Anna discuss the history of impeachment in the US; Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Lauren Streicher talks about being honored by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) for her work in media destigmatizing menopause; Former FBI agent & chair of the House Select Intel Commitee Mike Rogers explains the process behind a whistleblower complaint in the world of intelligence and the season premiere of Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies on CNN; The Top Five@5 features Sen. Bernie Sanders addressing a Chicago Teachers Union rally; The crew discusses a study about yelling at children; And ‘King’ John Williams plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.