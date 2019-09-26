Read: Whistleblower Complaint

Posted 12:35 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, September 26, 2019

This is a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint at the center of the Trump impeachment probe, released by the House Intelligence Committee, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has released the declassified Whistleblower Complaint:

Whistleblower Complaint

Inspector General letter regarding complaint

