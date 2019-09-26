Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Lauren Streicher destigmatizes talking menopause

Dr. Lauren Streicher joins Roe Conn talk women's health

Lauren Streicher, MD, NCMP, director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Menopause, joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about her work destigmatizing women’s sexual health and being honored by The North American Menopause Society(NAMS) for her work to expand the knowledge and understanding of menopause.


