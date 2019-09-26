× MVPP 09.26.19 | Sister Donna Liette.

Sister Donna Liette, is a Sister of the Precious Blood. Her present position is a Restorative Justice Practitioner and Director of the Women’s Programs at Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation. She holds a MA in Education and Supervision from New York University as well as a Masters from Loyola University Chicago in Pastoral Counselling. She had a long career in Education both in Elementary Schools and in the Education Department of St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, IN. After years in Education, she took up the challenge of creating and directing a residential home for women coming out of prison in OH. In 2010 she came on staff at Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation. She has been trained as a Peacemaking Circle Trainer and has offered this restorative practice in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center as well as in other places throughout the States and in Brazil, Nicaragua and Chile. Presently she offers hospitality, hope and healing and support services to families, particularly Mothers, who have lost children to violence or incarceration.

​3rd Annual Fall Fundraiser

at Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation ​(PBMR)

Sunday October 6, 11am-3pm

5114 S Elizabeth St, Chicago

Tickets and donations support Women Taking Steps Forward at PBMR (online at pbmr.org)

As part of the PBMR mission to restore communities, we aid women in our community on their journey forward – through mentorship, case management, job readiness training, and spiritual or educational opportunities. The needs continue to grow, and we currently have just two staff persons assist over 100 women in our community; our goal is to raise funds to hire another staff person.

Buy tickets, donate, and learn more online at pbmr.org. While there, look for Our Impact Stories.

Facebook @pbmrchicago and Instagram @pbmr_chicago

