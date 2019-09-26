Mike Pesca talks about his article on the current state of comedy

"Muppets Most Wanted" cast member Ricky Gervais photographs himself with fellow cast members, from left, Constantine, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog at the premiere of the film on Tuesday, March 11, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mike Pesca, journalist and host of the Slate’s daily podcast “The Gist,”  joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his piece on the current state of comedy, “We’re Much, Much Funnier Than We Used to Be.”

