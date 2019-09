× Lower Wacker Live 9-26-19: It was a good run

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s Lower Wacker Live features an announcement about the podcast and why you should tune in to Extension 720 starting on Monday, 9/30! Thank you all for listening!