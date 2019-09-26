League of Legends Patch 9.19, Bjergsen Free Agency & League of Legends World 2019 Preview
Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie breaks down League of Legends Patch 9.19 nerfs, buffs and changes. This patch will be played during the World’s Championship. TSM has missed worlds yet again and Nick discusses the issues this legendary team is having. Bjergsen is up for free agency this year; will he stay with TSM or will he go? League of Legends Worlds 2019 is less than a week away; the format of the tournament is explained. Nick and Mason reveal which team they think will win the tournament.
Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com
Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie
Patch 9.19 Highlights
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com