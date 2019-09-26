× League of Legends Patch 9.19, Bjergsen Free Agency & League of Legends World 2019 Preview

Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie breaks down League of Legends Patch 9.19 nerfs, buffs and changes. This patch will be played during the World’s Championship. TSM has missed worlds yet again and Nick discusses the issues this legendary team is having. Bjergsen is up for free agency this year; will he stay with TSM or will he go? League of Legends Worlds 2019 is less than a week away; the format of the tournament is explained. Nick and Mason reveal which team they think will win the tournament.

Patch 9.19 Highlights