Kelly Leonard of The Second City & Podcast "Getting to Yes, And…": "Sometimes shutting up is a really great thing to do"

Kelly Leonard of the Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” podcast joins John Williams to talk about the power of getting uncomfortable. The episodes Kelly refers to applies closing the gap between brand big wigs and their consumers…on a budget. And, Kelly talks about how comedy schools like The Second City apply difficult ideas to create great scenes.