FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, in Minneapolis. Once again, Minnesota's biggest need in the draft is up front. The Vikings have used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman only once, in 2012, in the last 16 years, but they're due for an upgrade next week. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Jarrett Payton on Bears vs. Vikings game preview: “This is going to be a big test”
The Bears are back on home turf this Sunday after a two-game road trip. Jarrett Payton joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss what the Bears’ need to do to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
