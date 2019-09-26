× Jarrett Payton on Bears vs. Vikings game preview: “This is going to be a big test”

The Bears are back on home turf this Sunday after a two-game road trip. Jarrett Payton joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss what the Bears’ need to do to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.