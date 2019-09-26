Is “Judy” an Oscar contender? Richard Roeper has the review of Renée Zellweger’s new film right here!

Posted 8:29 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, September 26, 2019

Renee Zellweger as the late Judy Garland in "Judy" (photo courtesy of BBC Films)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Judy’- starring Renée Zellweger playing the late Judy Garland.

“The Politician”- a new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy about a high school senior who is running for student body president who has aspirations on becoming POTUS.

“Where’s My Roy Cohn”- a documentary on the infamous attorney.

