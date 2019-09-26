× Hoge and Jahns: Week 4 Bears-Vikings, NFL Preview

The fourth week of the NFL season is upon us, and the Bears are preparing for a visit from the Minnesota Vikings. Before previewing the divisional matuchup, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns talk about the video of head coach Matt Nagy yelling at quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on sideline during Monday Night’s game in Washington D.C., and how it was handled by both throughout the week. As the focus shifts to the Vikings, Hoge and Jahns talk about what to keep an eye on and bring in Kevin Fishbain from the Athletic to get his thoughts as well. The guys wrap the show with voicemails from listeners and make picks against the spread for a handful of college and NFL games.

