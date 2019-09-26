Highlights: White Sox 8 – Indians 3 – 9/25/19

Posted 12:25 AM, September 26, 2019, by

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson heads to first after collecting his fourth hit of the night, during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians – September 25, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.