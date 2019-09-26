Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele on the whistleblower complaint: “This is damning…it is damaging…it is a huge problem for the President.”

Posted 7:25 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23PM, September 26, 2019

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former chairman of the RNC & MSNBC analyst Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, and what steps should be taken if any new evidence is revealed.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.