× Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele on the whistleblower complaint: “This is damning…it is damaging…it is a huge problem for the President.”

Former chairman of the RNC & MSNBC analyst Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, and what steps should be taken if any new evidence is revealed.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682368/3682368_2019-09-27-001008.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!