Defense Attorney David Goldman: “In his drunken opinion, she should have been wearing an American flag t-shirt”

Posted 3:25 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, September 26, 2019

Mia Irizarry speaks at a news conference in Chicago, Friday, July 13, 2018, about an incident where a man confronted her about a T-shirt she wore emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag at a Chicago forest preserve on June 14. Irizarry says a forest preserve police officer who appeared to ignore her pleas for help only intervened to tell someone else to "calm down." The man who confronted her has been charged with a hate crime and the officer has quit his job. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Attorney David Goldman represents Timothy Trybus, the man who was heard in a viral video berating a woman at a Cook County forest preserve because she was wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rico flag on it. He explains why he thinks the jury reached a guilty verdict, and lists some of the opportunities Timothy wasn’t afforded.

