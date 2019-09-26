× Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th): “My concern is that somehow someone gets to [the whistleblower] before he speaks to Congress”

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) joins John Williams moments after questioning acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on the whistleblower complaint about the Trump/Zelensky phone call. He shares the unusual, key detail we have now on that complaint. And he clarifies a discrepancy on the reporting on the phone call transcript memorandum.