City Club of Chicago: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson

September 26, 2019

Crime in the City: Summer Recap & What’s Ahead – CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson

Eddie T. Johnson

Eddie T. Johnson has served as Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department since his appointment in March 2016. Johnson joined CPD as a Patrolman in May 1988 and has served in several supervisory roles, including Sergeant (5th District), Sergeant (Detective Division), and Gang/Tactical Sergeant. After that, he served as a Lieutenant in Patrol in the 15th District (Austin) before being promoted to Commander of the 6th District (Gresham), Deputy Chief for Area Central, Executive Officer of Patrol, and finally, Chief of Patrol, where he commanded 8,000 police officers.

Johnson is a Member of the Executive Board of NOBLE’s Chicago Chapter, the St. Jude Board of Directors, and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Assistance Committee. He has a received a number of policing awards, including department commendations, the Chicago Defender Men of Excellence Award, and others. A Chicago native, Johnson grew up in Cabrini Green until he was nine years old, at which point his family moved to Washington Heights where he continues to reside.