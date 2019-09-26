× Brian Noonan Full Show 9.25.19 | David Hochberg, Oslo brings peace to the stage and you’ll never guess what is more hydrating than water!

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Brian Noonan takes the mic as we bring you a look at everything from the reasons behind roosters to the most hydrating drink ever! David Hochberg joins us to discuss ways to svae money and to help you organize your mortage to stay out of debt. Then, Nick Bowling (Director) and Jed Feder (actor) join host Brian Noonan to chat about the hit show Oslo which is coming to Chicago for a limited run at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse (175 E. Chestnut) from Sept 10 – Oct 20th 2019. The remarkable story weaves through the conversations that led to the Israeli prime minister and the chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization shaking hands on the White House lawn in 1993.