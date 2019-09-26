CDC Principal Deputy Secretary Dr Anne Schuchat is sworn in as she appears before a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on lung disease and e-cigarettes on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Boss Vapes Owner Jaime Havenar reacts to states’ proposal to ban flavored vapes
Boss Vapes Owner Jaime Havenar joins John Williams to react to Illinois proposals to ban flavored vapes. She describes how her business has been affected by the news of vaping-related deaths, and why the regulations won’t actually eliminate the threat of death in young vapers.