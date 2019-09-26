× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Off to Germany and your questions answered!

Following the Chicago Blackhawks 6-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, Chris Boden and Scott King get together to bring you another episode of “Blackhawks Crazy”!

You’ll hear from Jeremy Colliton following the loss and the postgame reaction, as well as Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman. Bowman gives an update on Kirby Dach and his thoughts on the young players in preseason so far.

Finally, Chris and Scott answer your “Slap Shot Questions” from Twitter and Facebook! If you’d like to submit a question to the guys for the next episode, tweet at them and use the hashtag ‘#SlapShots”.

