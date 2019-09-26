× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.26.19: Getting around the revolving door

Revolving doors and actors who played historical figures on-screen. That’s were covering on today’s show. Jarrett Payton checks in Bill and Wendy with his predictions for the Bears-Vikings game on Sunday. Journalist & Host of the Slate magazine’s daily podcast “The Gist” Mike Pesca talks about his article, “We’re Much, Much Funnier Than We Used to Be.” Plus, Dean Richards Renée Zellweger’s ‘Judy.’

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.