× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.26.19: Are you going to read Demi Moore’s new book?

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy (sort of) recaps last night’s dramatic Big Brother finale. They also talk about Demi Moore’s new memoir, ‘Inside Out,’ behind the scenes of reality TV, the Emmy’s, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.