Wintrust Community Leader: Tony's Fresh Foods' Frank Ingraffia

Frank Ingraffia has been around his family’s business his entire life, so when he decided to officially join Tony’s Fresh Market as the Director of Real Estate and General Counsel, he caught on quick. Steve Bertrand talked with Frank (Tony’s Son) during this month’s Wintrust Community Leader segment to learn about the resilient grocery industry, the booming Illinois market, and how Wintrust helps them compete with the larger national chains.