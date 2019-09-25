× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/25/19: Terry on Reverse Mortgages, Tony’s Fresh Markets, & Jimmy Johns Sold To Arby Parent Company

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the right situation to implement a reverse mortgage and what’s next for Jimmy John, now they’re being sold to Inspire Brands.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance Expert & Publisher at TerrySavage.com, shared some perspective on the market news of the day, cleared the air on reverse mortgages, and took a few personal finance questions from listeners.

Segment 2: (At 11:48) Frank Ingraffia, Director of Real Estate & General Counsel at Tony’s Fresh Market, detailed the story of entrepreneurship when his father started Tony’s Fresh Market 40 years ago on this month’s Wintrust Community Leader segment.

Segment 3: (At 19:19) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, sorted through the news of Jimmy Johns (the nationwide sandwich shop with Illinois roots) being sold to a national food company and the millions of dollars that are coming to small south side businesses.