× WGN’s Paul Lisnek explains how the impeachment process works

Now that a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump has been launched, what’s next? Bill and Wendy speak to WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek. Paul joins the show to weigh in on the impeachment investigation into President Trump. He also breaks down President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president, how the impeachment process works, and the impact it could have on future negotiations.

