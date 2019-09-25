Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman on his chat with a potential Joe Maddon replacement
Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter and “On the Mark” Host Mark Carman joins John Williams to talk about his recent interview with David Ross. The interview was about the Chicago Cubs manager.