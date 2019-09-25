The Moving Wall Vietnam Veterans Memorial reflects children on Wednesday, June 27, 2012, in Anchorage, Alaska. The moving wall, one of two half-size replicas of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial In Washington, D.C., is making its third appearance in Anchorage. It will be disassembled for its next destination on July 2. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Vietnam Veteran Jim Zwit will speak at The Moving Wall
Vietnam Veteran Jim Zwit joins John Williams to preview The Moving Wall, a Vietnam veteran memorial exhibit. The opening ceremony for the event is tomorrow in Hillside and Jim will speak at the exhibit.