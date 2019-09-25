× The Ultimate Chicago Gourmet Guide

Bill, Wendy, and Dane Neal welcome Sam Toia, President of Illinois Restaurant Association and Serafin Alvarado, Master Sommelier at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits into the studio to talk about Chicago Gourmet! Plus, Heaven on Seven’s Jimmy Bannos and Chef Sarah Gruenberg from Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio gives us the inside scoop on the Chicago Gourmet Chili Cook-Off event.

Chicago Gourmet: Lights, Camera, Napkin!

Date: Tuesday, September 24th through Sunday, September 29th

Location: Millennium Park, Chicago, IL

www.chicagogourmet.org

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.