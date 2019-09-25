The Ultimate Chicago Gourmet Guide

Posted 3:24 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 25, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia and Serafin Alvarado, Master Sommelier at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Bill, Wendy, and Dane Neal welcome Sam Toia, President of Illinois Restaurant Association and Serafin Alvarado, Master Sommelier at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits into the studio to talk about Chicago Gourmet! Plus, Heaven on Seven’s Jimmy Bannos and Chef Sarah Gruenberg from Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio gives us the inside scoop on the Chicago Gourmet Chili Cook-Off event.

Chicago Gourmet: Lights, Camera, Napkin!

Date: Tuesday, September 24th through Sunday, September 29th

Location: Millennium Park, Chicago, IL

www.chicagogourmet.org

