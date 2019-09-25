× The Top Five@5 (09/25/19): President Trump says it was the democrats who threatened President Zelenskiy, Bernie Sanders speaks at CTU rally, Paul McCartney writes a children’s book, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 25th, 2019:

President Trump gave a press conference from the U.N. General Assembly, and says that is was actually democrats who traveled to Ukraine and threatened President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at a rally for the Chicago Teachers Union, and gave support to the teachers who are voting whether to authorize a strike next month. The Chicago Bears released a video ahead of their game with the Minnesota Vikings, explaining their decision to wear their 1936 throwback jerseys, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682060/3682060_2019-09-26-005000.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!