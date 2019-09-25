× The Opening Bell 9/25/19: Chicagoans Will See These Transportation Changes This Fall

As the seasons change, so do the transportation methods for many Chicagoans. Steve Grzanich checked in with Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at The Chicago Tribune) to recap a few different transportation stories including the Blue Line O’Hare station closures, the Navy Pier flyover slowly getting completed and more. The focus then shifted to the monthly Building Business Around Town conversation with Associated Bank and Joe Block (President and CEO of Block Steel Corporation) shared the story behind the third generation manufacturer that’s helping to create everyday products and navigate industry tariffs.