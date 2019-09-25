× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.25.19: A former insider on Trump’s phone call, food in a shoe, “They,” Chicago Cubs’ future

John Williams starts off the show with his take on the memorandum about President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. And he calls on Larry Pfeiffer, the former senior director of the White House Situation Room under Obama and former chief of staff to the CIA under Bush. Larry explains what his role would have been on a call like Trump’s, and why those calls aren’t recorded on our end. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic weighs in on the impeachment inquiry, too, before he gives his review of new Next dishes, which now features a sneaker for a plate. Then, Merriam-Webster Senior Editor Emily Brewster breaks down how new terms qualify for the dictionary because 500+ new words have arrived. Vietnam Veteran and friend, Jim Zwit, joins the show to talk about his role in the Moving Wall memorial, starting tomorrow in Hillside. And, WGN Radio Sports Reporter and “On the Mark” Host Mark Carman summarizes his takeaways from his talk with David Ross.