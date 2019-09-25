× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.25.19: Chicago Med’s Nick Gehlfuss, Jeannie Gaffigan & Czech Tutor

On this episode, Steve and Ji start the show by talking legal topics with Karen Conti. Blackhaws play-by-play announcer, John Weideman, calls in to talk about the opening game in Prague against the Flyers. Our MVPP is Megan McFadden, a 17-year-old senior at Naperville Central High School who has been a part of Girl Up for three years. She founded a club in Naperville and is the Chicago Coalition President. Vera Wilt, our favorite Czech tutor joins Steve and Ji in studio for another lesson to make sure Steve is prepared for his trip to Prague…Vera thinks his pronounciation has improved…what do you think? Plus, Chicago Med star, Nick Gehlfuss who plays “Dr. Halstead,” joins in studio to talk about the shows new season premiere!

Listen to the full show here: