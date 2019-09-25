Read: Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Posted 10:17 AM, September 25, 2019

The declassified phone transcript, released by the White House,of a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25, 2019 is seen in this photo illustration in Washington, DC on September 25, 2019. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The White House has released a memorandum of a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Click here to read the memorandum.

