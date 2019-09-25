× MVPP 09.25.19 | Megan McFadden – Girl Up

17-year-old senior at Naperville Central High School who has been a part of Girl Up for three years. She founded a club in Naperville and is the Chicago Coalition President. Girl Up has helped Megan by giving her the tools to be an effective leader in her community and an advocate for gender equality. Because of Girl Up, she has gotten to meet with lawmakers and hear from incredible girls and women who inspire her to keep fighting for opportunities for girls everywhere. She has gotten to work on projects with other Girl Up members in her own community and as far away as Taiwan. Megan firmly believes that when girls rise, we all rise. She is also dance with the Elan Dance Company of the Naperville Park District, serves on the National Council for Keep America Beautiful, and involved in her school’s National Honor Society and Rotary Club.

Listen to the podcast here: