Merriam-Webster Senior Editor Emily Brewster: We observe that a term becomes an established member of the language

Posted 3:38 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, September 25, 2019

In this May 15, 2014 photo, Yooper, one of the 150 new words appearing in Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary and the company's free online database appears on page 1454 of the printed edition of the dictionary in New York. The term refers to native or longtime residents of the Michigans Lake Superior region known for a distinctive manner of speaking and its Scandinavian roots. Many of the other new words and terms stem from digital life and social media; spoiler alert; hashtag; selfie and tweep, while others are food driven, including pho and turducken, a boneless chicken stuffed with a boneless duck stuffed with a boneless turkey. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Merriam-Webster Senior Editor Emily Brewster joins John Williams to walk him through some of the 500+ new words. And she talks about how words are introduced to the dictionary, including some of the new, “hip” ones.

