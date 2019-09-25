× Jeannie Gaffigan Talks About Her New Book, “When Life Gives You Pears.”

When Life Gives You Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith, and Funny People:

In 2017, writer director producer and super mom Jeannie’s life came to a crashing halt when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumor. The mother of 5 kids, 6 if you include her husband, could only think “I might die,” as she sat in the ER in star-covered sweats too whimsical for the seriousness of the situation. Thankfully, Jeannie and her family were able to survive this time of crisis, and now she’s ready to share her miraculous story; how she had the brutal conversation with her children, her parents, and close friends; how she came to terms with feeling powerless with the difficult recovery of being bedridden and not eating for a month; how she started to realize the importance of her relationships; and ultimately, to learn, and relearn to be more present in life. With sincerity and hilarity, Jeannie shares her insights during this trying time, emphasizing the importance of family, faith and humor.

Listen to the podcast here: