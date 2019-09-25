× Impeachment watch, Chicago teachers begin vote to authorize a strike and low customer satisfaction at O’Hare and Midway

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the latest on the the U.S. House launching an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders rallying with Chicago teachers, O’Hare and Midway airports lagging in a passenger satisfaction survey, the Bears (and their 1936 throwback jerseys. Wait, 1936?) getting ready to take on the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, the Cubs committing five errors in an awful loss to the Pirates and the White Sox getting clubbed by Cleveland.