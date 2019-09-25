× How to make the most out of the fall growing season with Chalet Nursery’s Tony Fulmer

Fall is finally here, but that doesn’t mean your gardening season has to end. Bill and Wendy sit down with Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery Tony Fulmer! Tony shares some of his top tips and tricks for taking care of your garden during the cool fall months! From dividing perennials, killing weeds, planting vegetables, and more, Tony is here to help!

Tony will be leading a FREE presentation at Chalet on Oct. 5 and 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The topic is “Maintaining the Fall Garden”, and he will share his best tips on maintaining the beauty and vigor of fall landscapes, “from trees and turf to bulbs and perennials, and everything in between.”

Chalet Nursery

3132 Lake Avenue

Wilmette, IL 60091

Phone: 847.256.0561

www.chaletnursery.com

