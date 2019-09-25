President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former Situation Room Director and CIA Chief of Staff Larry Pfeiffer on the people who listen to presidents’ phone calls
Former Obama Situation Room Senior Director and Bush Administration CIA Chief of Staff Larry Pfeiffer joins John Williams to shed light on how a phone call similar to that between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky. He explains why such phone calls aren’t recorded, and compares the calls he used to be in on, to this call.