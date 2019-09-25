Listen: Blackhawks vs. Washington – Also available on AM 1000

Former House Intel Chairman Mike Rogers on President Trump’s Ukraine call: “I don’t know how you can be offended about what Hillary Clinton did, and not be offended by what the President just did.”

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman, FBI agent, and host of CNN’s “Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies” joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the transcript summary of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and what steps should be taken next.

