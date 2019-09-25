× Former House Intel Chairman Mike Rogers on President Trump’s Ukraine call: “I don’t know how you can be offended about what Hillary Clinton did, and not be offended by what the President just did.”

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman, FBI agent, and host of CNN’s “Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies” joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the transcript summary of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and what steps should be taken next.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682052/3682052_2019-09-25-232652.64kmono.mp3

