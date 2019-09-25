FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews headline Farm Aid 2019 when the annual music and food festival visits Wisconsin's dairy country in September. Tickets for the Sept. 21 event at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, go on sale Friday, July 12, 2019. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
David Hoekstra | The Farm Aid 2019 Special
Tonight David Hoekstra takes an in depth look into the legendary festival promoting America’s farmers, Farm Aid. Interviews from Nathaniel Rateliff and country legend Tanya Tucker are highlighted as well as special moments from the festival itself.