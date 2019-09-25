Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives you…food in sneakers
Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John Williams to give his review on some new and…zany…dishes at Next. And, Phil answers questions submitted to “Phil’s Flash Fry.” One of those questions asked where the best charcuterie plates are:
- The Publican at 837 W. Fulton Market
- PQM at 825 W. Fulton Market
- Funkenhausen at 1729 W. Chicago Ave.
- Purple Pig at 444 N. Michigan Ave.
- Big Jones at 5347 N. Clark St.
- Café Marie-Jeanne at 1001 N. California Ave.
- Bar Pastoral at 2947 N. Broadway Ave.