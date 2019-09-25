× Building Business Around Town: The Family Run Manufacturer Navigating Industry Hurdles

The Midwest is one of the country’s main manufacturing hubs, and Skokie helps keep Illinois on the manufacturing radar. Bennett Wakenight traveled out to Skokie for the Building Business Around Town conversation (presented by Associated Bank) with Joe Block (President and CEO of Block Steel Corporation) to learn about the everyday products that use aluminized steel, how the company overcomes challenges (like industry tariffs) and the roots that started the family business.