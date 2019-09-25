× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.25.19: The process of impeachment

With the President facing an impeachment inquiry, WGN TV Political analyst Paul Lisnek joins the show to explain the controversy around President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. Dane Neal brings in a slew of guests for Chicago Gourmet. Plus, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery Tony Fulmer has some tips on how to prepare your garden for fall.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.