Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.25.19: The process of impeachment

Posted 2:32 PM, September 25, 2019, by

With the President facing an impeachment inquiry, WGN TV Political analyst Paul Lisnek joins the show to explain the controversy around President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. Dane Neal brings in a slew of guests for Chicago Gourmet. Plus, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery Tony Fulmer has some tips on how to prepare your garden for fall.

