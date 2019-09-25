× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.25.19: Who Really Killed JFK?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss daily habits that will make you happier and more successful. And yesterday we talked about the assassination of John F. Kennedy and various conspiracy theories surrounding his assassination. Bill mentioned a conspiracy theory about a famous celebrity who many believe could have been the gunman in the Kennedy assassination. The craziest part? The celebrity actually admitted he did it at some point, but then took back his statement. Find out who the mystery celebrity is in this podcast.

