A VC Makes the Case For Working and Investing in Tech Beyond Silicon Valley

Posted 3:00 PM, September 25, 2019

When you’ve already worked at Google for over a decade, co-founded a successful startup, used your talents to help a non-profit, and earned degrees from Stanford University and Harvard Business School — what’s next? For Minnie Ingersoll, the answer was venture capital and a move away from Silicon Valley.

After graduating from Stanford with a computer science degree, Minnie joined Google in its early days — when the company still had fewer than 500 employees. After working there for almost 12 years, she moved on to co-found Shift, a site selling used cars online. (Her co-founder and Shift’s current co-CEO, Toby Russell, was a recent Technori guest.) From there, Minnie left to work as COO of non-profit Code for America. Having spent so much of her career in the tech bubble, Minnie saw the drawbacks of putting Silicon Valley on a pedestal. The Southern California native made the move to Los Angeles — which is where she joined TenOneTen Ventures as a partner in February 2019. She also co-hosts LA Venture, in which she and fellow TenOneTen partner David Waxman interview investors based in Los Angeles.

